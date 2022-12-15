Sindh CM condoles over victims of bus fire incident

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday reached Khairpur Nathan Shah's village Dost Muhammad Bhurgari and condoled with the family members of the flood-affected people who died in Nooriabad bus fire incident.

Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed grief and sorrow over the death of 18 people of Mugheri community as a result of the accident.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the rain was a natural calamity during which people had suffered a lot of loss of life and property and the Sindh government was trying to provide all possible help to the victims.

The CM assured that flood victims will not be left alone under any circumstances.

On this occasion, MNA Rafiq Ahmad Jamali, MNA Irfan Zafar Laghari, Provincial Advisor for Zakat and Usher Fayyaz Ali Butt, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeemur Rahman Memon, DC Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah and other relevant officers and party workers were present.

Later, he also visited the Kali Mori Johi barrage and pumping station near Khanpur and inspected the water drainage.