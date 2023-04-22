UrduPoint.com

Sindh CM Condoles With Family Of Martyr Police Head Constable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr (Saturday) visited Head Constable Ghulam Abbas Leghari's residence here, to express condolences to the bereaved family of the police head constable who was martyred in the Karachi Police Office terrorist attack, a few months back.

Sindh CM stayed there for some time and condoled with the martyred constable's sons, brother Ghulam Rasool Leghari and other family members.

He also offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

On the occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah said, "We are proud of our martyrs who have laid down their precious lives for the establishment of peace.

" He paid tribute to martyred police Head Constable Ghulam Abbas Leghari's bravery and sacrifice.

Sindh CM said, "All possible support will be given to the families of the martyrs and their children's education expenses and a job will also be given."Member National Assembly (MNA) Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Former Sindh Minister Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Suhail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh and other Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders were also present on the occasion.

