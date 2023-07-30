Open Menu

Sindh CM Condoles With Sundrani Family In Dari Sundrani

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Sindh CM condoles with Sundrani family in Dari Sundrani

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited Village Darri Sundhrani of Kashmore-Kandhkot district, to offer condolence on the sad demise of the Cousin of MPA Mir Abid Khan Sundhrani, who died few days back.

Syed Murad Ali Shah stayed there for some time and expressed condolences with MPA Mir Abid Khan Sundhrani and other members of his family.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words the bereaved family.

Sindh Ministers Jam Khan Shoro, Mukesh Chawala and Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwer Ali Leghari, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazher Nawaz Shaikh, DIG Police Sukkur Range Jaweed Jaskani and were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Police Died Sukkur Larkana Sunday Murad Ali Shah Family Sad

Recent Stories

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

1 hour ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

2 hours ago
 World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

2 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan