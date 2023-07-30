Sindh CM condoles with Sundrani family in Dari Sundrani

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited Village Darri Sundhrani of Kashmore-Kandhkot district, to offer condolence on the sad demise of the Cousin of MPA Mir Abid Khan Sundhrani, who died few days back.

Syed Murad Ali Shah stayed there for some time and expressed condolences with MPA Mir Abid Khan Sundhrani and other members of his family.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words the bereaved family.

Sindh Ministers Jam Khan Shoro, Mukesh Chawala and Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwer Ali Leghari, DIG Police Larkana Range Mazher Nawaz Shaikh, DIG Police Sukkur Range Jaweed Jaskani and were also present on the occasion.