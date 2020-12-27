Sindh CM condoles with the MNA Khursheed Junejo

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited the Junejo House, Dhamrah town of Larkana district to offer condolence on the sad demise of Sister of MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo who died few days back.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stayed there for some time and condoled with MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and other family members.

He also offered fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Aijaz Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh and others were also with Sindh Chief minister on the occasion.