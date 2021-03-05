Sindh CM decorates newly promoted police officials with ranks

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday decorated police officials with ranks on their promotions in a simple ceremony, organized here at the Chief Minister House.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, Additional Chief Secretary Usman Chachar and others, said a statement.

The chief minister, on promotion to Grade BS-21, decorated the police officials with ranks including Additional Inspector General of Police Amin Yousif Zai, Arif Hanif and Farhat Junejo.

He also decorated Deputy Inspector General Pir Muhammad Shah with the rank.

The chief minister congratulating the newly promoted police officers said their responsibilities for better policing had increased. "You have ample experience of police service, therefore you will have to guide your juniors for better policing," he said.

The chief secretary and inspector general of police also congratulated the newly promoted police officers.