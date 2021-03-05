UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh CM Decorates Newly Promoted Police Officials With Ranks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Sindh CM decorates newly promoted police officials with ranks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday decorated police officials with ranks on their promotions in a simple ceremony, organized here at the Chief Minister House.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, Additional Chief Secretary Usman Chachar and others, said a statement.

The chief minister, on promotion to Grade BS-21, decorated the police officials with ranks including Additional Inspector General of Police Amin Yousif Zai, Arif Hanif and Farhat Junejo.

He also decorated Deputy Inspector General Pir Muhammad Shah with the rank.

The chief minister congratulating the newly promoted police officers said their responsibilities for better policing had increased. "You have ample experience of police service, therefore you will have to guide your juniors for better policing," he said.

The chief secretary and inspector general of police also congratulated the newly promoted police officers.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Police Guide Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

1 hour ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

1 hour ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

1 hour ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

1 hour ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

1 hour ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.