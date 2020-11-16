Sindh CM diagnosed COVID-19 positive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at home.

In a statement issued here from CM House, the chief minister said that he felt light fever on last Friday, therefore he got his PCR test which detected him as COVID-19 positive.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation, the CM Sindh said that four more patients of coronavirus died overnight rising the death toll to 2,751 and 848 new cases emerged when 11,596 samples were tested rising the tally to 156,528.

So far 1,820,427 tests have been conducted against which 156,528 cases were detected, of them 92 percent or 143,252 patients recovered, including 545 overnight.

Currently, 10,525 patients are under treatment, of them 10,020 in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 499 at different hospitals. The condition of 376 patients is stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 848 new cases, 592 have been detected from Karachi, including 264 from East, 152 South, 76 Central, 43 Korangi, 31 Malir and 26 West.

Hyderabad has 81 cases, Jamshoro 29, Sukkur and Thatta 13 each, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu 11 each, Tando Allahyar nine, Shikarpur and Tando Mohammad Khan seven each, Kambar, Larkana and Matiari five each, Jacobabad, and Naushehroferoze four each, Badin and khotki three each, Kashmore two, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar one each.