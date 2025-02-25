Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge within three months

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday visited the under-construction Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge and directed the Works & Services Department to complete the piling work within three months, meanwhile the police and Rangers would provide the necessary security to ensure the project's completion by next year

KANDHKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday visited the under-construction Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge and directed the Works & Services Department to complete the piling work within three months, meanwhile the police and Rangers would provide the necessary security to ensure the project's completion by next year.

The Works & Services Department is constructing a bridge over the Indus River, which will provide a direct road link between Ghotki and Kandhkot. This new bridge is expected to significantly improve connectivity and reduce travel distance by approximately 120 kilometres.

Strategic Importance: Murad Shah highlighted that Ghotki is becoming an emerging industrial hub, while Kandhkot is located along the proposed Pak-China Economic Corridor. Both regions are home to some of the country's largest oil and gas fields, power projects, and fertilizer plants. “The new bridge will reduce the current travel distance from 151 km to around 30 km, boosting economic activity and regional trade,” he stated, emphasising the need to complete the project as soon as possible.

To ensure project safety, security forces have been deployed. Forty personnel from the Pakistan Rangers are stationed at the site, along with two pickets and three patrol vehicles on rotation. Additionally, fifty policemen from the Sindh Police are deployed at four pickets along the project route, equipped with one police vehicle and an armoured personnel carrier (APC).

The chief minister ordered the completion of three barracks, with one at KM 20+800 nearly finished and partially occupied. He also directed the completion of 21 police pickets, six of which have been completed and handed over to the district police. However, pickets seven and eight could not be constructed due to the Kariro Pattan offshoot of the Indus River. The CM instructed the police department to determine alternative locations for these pickets.

During the visit, the CM was informed that although the riverbed land is officially classified as state-owned, local residents have encroached upon it for agricultural use and are refusing to vacate the construction corridor, causing delays in the bridge construction.

In response, the CM directed the Revenue and Police Departments to vacate the land and allow work to resume.

Progress of the Project: The CM was told that Section I, 10.44 km Ghotki Approach Road, has achieved 63 per cent progress, embankment: 95 per cent, Sub-grade: 94 per cent, Sub-base: 93 per cent, and Aggregate Base 68 per cent. Three bridges (Jari Wah, Ghota Feeder Canal, and Tibbi Minor) are completed, and all 38 pipe culverts have been finished. Construction of three police pickets is underway.

Section II (Indus River Bridge, 12.2 km): The progress of Section -II has achieved 14 progress, with 377 piles, 330 shafts, and 89 transoms cast. Piling resumed post-flood season on October 27, 2024. Six police pickets are complete, while locations for two more are pending district approval.

Section III (Kandhkot Approach Road, 8.44 km): has achieved 70 per cent progress, embankment 85 per cent, Sub-grade 78 per cent, Sub-base 78 per cent, Aggregate Base 77 per cent, Asphaltic Base 76 per cent. Two bridges- Haibat Shakh and B.S. Feeder Canal - have been completed, along with five pipe culverts. Construction was halted by local residents beyond KM 29+600 but resumed on February 19, 2025, after government intervention. Roadworks face bureaucratic delays due to pending approvals from the National Highway Authority (NHA).

-Thull Link Road (4.548 km) has achieved 81 per cent progress, embankment 98 per cent, Subgrade 94 per cent, Sub-base 94 per cent, Aggregate Base 92 per cent, and Asphaltic Base 90 per cent. One two-cell box culvert and 12 pipe culverts have been completed, along with two pipeline protection structures for PARCO. Delays are occurring due to landowners refusing to vacate land until compensation issues are resolved.

Despite these challenges, the project is progressing steadily and is expected to significantly enhance transportation and foster economic growth in the region once completed.