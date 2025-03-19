Open Menu

Sindh CM Discusses Bilateral Ties, Trade, Culture With Chinese, Iraqi Consuls General

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 09:31 PM

Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls general

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held separate meetings at the Chief Minister House with the Consul General of China, Yang Yundong, and the Consul General of Iraq, Dr Mehr Mujahid Jejan. The discussions centred on investment, development projects, and diplomatic cooperation, further strengthening Sindh's ties with both nations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held separate meetings at the Chief Minister House with the Consul General of China, Yang Yundong, and the Consul General of Iraq, Dr Mehr Mujahid Jejan. The discussions centred on investment, development projects, and diplomatic cooperation, further strengthening Sindh's ties with both nations.

During his meeting with the Chinese Consul General, the chief minister emphasized the importance of ongoing and upcoming projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He noted that President Asif Ali Zardari's recent meeting with the Chinese President had opened new avenues for development.

The chief minister said that Karachi will soon see the launch of multiple water projects in collaboration with China, along with an expansion of solar energy initiatives. He expressed his commitment to enhancing economic ties and shared his plans to visit China to finalise major projects.

Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong reaffirmed China's dedication to investing in Sindh, highlighting the interest of Chinese investors in various sectors. Both sides also discussed advancements in modern agricultural technology and research.

Murad Ali Shah said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prioritises strong relations with China, referencing his past visits as foreign minister as crucial in fostering bilateral cooperation.

In a separate meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed Iraqi Consul General Dr Mehr Mujahid Jejan and congratulated him on his appointment. He also said the reopening of the Iraqi Consulate in Karachi after two decades was a significant step towards strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties between the two countries. Dr Mehr Mujahid Jejan announced the resumption of visa and consular services, which will benefit pilgrims and the people of Sindh. The CM assured full support from the Sindh government for the consulate's operations.

Talking about Reflecting on the historical bond between Pakistan and Iraq, the Iraqi Consul General said that Iraq was among the first nations to establish a consulate in Pakistan. The CM reiterated Sindh's commitment to fostering a robust relationship with Iraq, emphasising the significance of bilateral cooperation.

Dr Mehr Mujahid Jejan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, saying that Karachi felt like home. He also announced the availability of direct flights between Karachi and Najaf, easing travel for religious pilgrims.

Both the Sindh chief minister and the Iraqi Consul General exchanged Ramadan greetings, marking the occasion with goodwill and mutual respect.

Recent Stories

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

17 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..

47 minutes ago
 TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

1 hour ago
 DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Actio ..

DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Action Plan

51 seconds ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orde ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medic ..

52 seconds ago
 Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture ..

Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls ge ..

54 seconds ago
Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients ..

Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients at LGH, PINS

55 seconds ago
 Rs. 4.75m released for medical expenses of injured ..

Rs. 4.75m released for medical expenses of injured cops

57 seconds ago
 Linguistic expert urges students to generate digit ..

Linguistic expert urges students to generate digital content to ensure Sindhi la ..

8 minutes ago
 DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

DIG Tariq reviews security measures across city

8 minutes ago
 Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punja ..

Youth being equipped for modern world needs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ..

8 minutes ago
 Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accid ..

Five killed, several injured in Chiniot road accident

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan