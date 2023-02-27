UrduPoint.com

Sindh CM Discusses Flood Victims' Rehabilitation With Punjab Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed with him rehabilitation of flood victims in Sindh and current political situation at Governor's House, here on Monday.

The governor said the coalition government in the Center was making all-out efforts to steer the country out of hard times and save it from bankruptcy. He stressed the need for imparting the young generation technical education for development of the country, adding that education could be imparted even in far-flung areas with minimal resources through informal schools. He said more steps should be taken for reducing the number of out-of-school children in the country.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said the government was facing multiple challenges like rehabilitation of flood victims and improving poor economic situation. He said some elements wish to create instability in the country, adding that all political parties, except one, were unanimous that the general elections for all assemblies should be held on the same date. He said the Sindh government had started construction of homes for the flood-hit people. He told the Punjab governor the Sindh government had increased public transport facility for masses, adding that homes were being built for the flood-hit.

Governor Balighur Rehman took CM Murad Ali Shah for a round of the Governor's House.

