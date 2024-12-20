Sindh CM Discusses Transformative Police Reforms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has emphasised his government's commitment to strengthening the police through increased budgetary allocations, advanced equipment, and specialised training.
He stressed the importance of restoring public trust through improved accountability and adherence to jurisdictional boundaries, advocating for greater functional autonomy for the police to avoid inter-service conflicts
He said that while addressing the members of the Association of Former Inspector General of Police (AFIGP) led by its President Azfal Shigri whom he hosted here to discuss issues and shortcomings in the police service here at CM House on Friday. The meeting was attended by Minister Home Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, PSCM Agha Wasif and IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.
The overall frank discussion focused on enhancing governance, accountability, and functional autonomy within the department.
The Chief Minister reaffirmed the Sindh government's dedication to empowering the police by boosting budget allocations, providing advanced equipment, and implementing specialised training programs. He emphasised the necessity of rebuilding public trust through improved accountability and strict adherence to jurisdictional limits, pushing for greater functional independence for the police to prevent inter-service disputes. He noted the significant shift in the power balance between the civil service and police since 2002, urging for better cooperation among agencies.
Mr Shah told the visiting guests that the establishment of a state-of-the-art Forensic Laboratory in Sindh was underway. “I have no issue with arranging funds, but the issue which usually crops up is that of human resources,” he said and added he has issued directives to arrangement experts from the market.
Former IGPs suggested empowering constables by improving their literacy, writing, and IT skills and initiating investigations at the constable level. The CM said that he has trickled down financial empowerment at the police station level but strengthening the constables was the need of the hour.
The former IGPS urged the chief minister to establish a Centralised Resource Management System (RMS) for logging and monitoring police complaints. It was agreed that there was a need to set up an RMS-based compliant cell where non-police officials be posted to register a complaint
Exploration of adopting an urban policing model similar to Scotland Yard, incorporating efficient crime detection and victim support mechanisms, was also discussed and the chief minister urged the Former IGPS to send their recommendations for the purpose.
Addressing outstanding issues, the meeting reviewed the ongoing dispute over 150 acres of land allocated to the Sindh Police in Hyderabad since 1972. Discussions also covered plans to improve Karachi's traffic management and expand the Citizen-Police Liaison Committees (CPLC) to other cities.
The Sindh government's recent introduction of medical insurance for police personnel and their families received praise from former IGPs as a model initiative for the nation.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to collaborative reform efforts. Afzal Shigri, President of the Association of Former IGs, expressed gratitude for the Chief Minister's initiative. This collaborative approach signals a significant step towards enhancing public safety and trust in the Sindh Police.
Recent Stories
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister Siddiqui stresses skill-based education for youths1 minute ago
-
IIUI delegation visits Parliament House1 minute ago
-
PM directs Law Ministry to amicably resolve Madaris registration issue1 minute ago
-
Two human smugglers involved in Greek boat accident arrested1 minute ago
-
Sindh CM discusses transformative police reforms1 minute ago
-
PM warns against complacency in action against officers involved in human trafficking2 minutes ago
-
CM’s message2 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates cricket team2 minutes ago
-
Speakers at Women's Parliamentary Caucus call for sustained policies to ensure gender equality, pove ..2 minutes ago
-
Vital for Pakistan to navigate through its relationship with China, US: former envoys12 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 27,000 POs12 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate presides over inaugural meeting of PIPS BoG12 minutes ago