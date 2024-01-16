Open Menu

Sindh CM 'distressed' Over Surge In Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Sindh CM 'distressed' over surge in crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday expressed his distress over the surge in crimes in both urban and rural areas of the province, with "the law enforcement apparatus continues to be complacent".

The chief minister, in a letter to the Inspector General of Police and Director General of Rangers, said he was distressed over "the surge in crimes in the major cities and rural areas which include robbery, murder, rape, kidnapping, drug trafficking, impersonation, mobile snatching, targeted killing, and extortion among other serious crimes. The newspapers and electronic media abound with reports of incidents of the above crimes."

Baqar said that in the wake of upcoming general elections, there had been multiple reports of attacks on the candidates, "who in a few cases have even been kidnapped in broad daylight".

"The most vulnerable segments of our society, that is, women, children, and the elderly have borne a disproportionate brunt of these crimes. Journalists, lawyers, doctors, businessmen, and other professionals face a bigger threat to their lives and property, but the law enforcement apparatus continues to be complacent."

The chief minister directed the IGP and the DG Rangers to take immediate measures for stemming the rising tide of crime in the cities and rural areas to protect and safeguard the fundamental rights of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution.

Related Topics

Sindh Murder Chief Minister Rangers Police Kidnapping Mobile Lawyers Robbery Women Media

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

2 hours ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

4 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

6 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

7 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

8 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

8 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

8 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

9 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan