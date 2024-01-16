Sindh CM 'distressed' over surge in crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday expressed his distress over the surge in crimes in both urban and rural areas of the province, with "the law enforcement apparatus continues to be complacent".

The chief minister, in a letter to the Inspector General of Police and Director General of Rangers, said he was distressed over "the surge in crimes in the major cities and rural areas which include robbery, murder, rape, kidnapping, drug trafficking, impersonation, mobile snatching, targeted killing, and extortion among other serious crimes. The newspapers and electronic media abound with reports of incidents of the above crimes."

Baqar said that in the wake of upcoming general elections, there had been multiple reports of attacks on the candidates, "who in a few cases have even been kidnapped in broad daylight".

"The most vulnerable segments of our society, that is, women, children, and the elderly have borne a disproportionate brunt of these crimes. Journalists, lawyers, doctors, businessmen, and other professionals face a bigger threat to their lives and property, but the law enforcement apparatus continues to be complacent."

The chief minister directed the IGP and the DG Rangers to take immediate measures for stemming the rising tide of crime in the cities and rural areas to protect and safeguard the fundamental rights of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution.