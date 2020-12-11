Sindh CM distributes offer letters among SPSC pass ASIs in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh has the honor to have the oldest police force in South Asia therefore,our police must be well trained,well-equipped,well behaved and a thoroughly professional.

This he said while addressing a ceremony organized to distribute offer letters among the newly Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) pass Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) here on Friday at Police Training school (PTS) Larkana.

He directed Inspector General of Police Sindh to further strengthen provincial police by providing them latest equipment and gadgets and also imparted them latest training for performing different duties including handling riots and fighting against terrorists and bandits.

The Sindh CM said that the Sindh police was the oldest police in South Asia,therefore its performance, efficiency and professionalism must be upto the mark.

He said that the Sindh police have some old model GSM locators for which he directed the Inspector General of Police to upgrade them and purchase other gadgets and weapons.

"No matter whatever it would cost to the government,he would arrange,"he assured the police department.

Congratulating the newly SPSC pass 93 ASIs including six females, Murad Ali Shah said that the police service was a sacred profession because the policemen have to work for safety,security and protection of people's life and property.

He told the newly recruited ASIs that they were going to wear a uniform which has its importance and respect in the society.

"Now, your [police] uniform has become your skin and you have to enhance its respect and dignity in the society," he urged the new ASIs.

The Chief Minster said that the Sindh police have rendered a lot of sacrifices in restoration of law and order in the province,particularly in Karachi.

"Karachi was bleeding because of terrorism but the police along with other law enforcement agencies eliminated terrorism from our society," he said and added today Karachi has become a peaceful city where business, cultural and educational activities were flourishing and its all credit goes to the police.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that our police men not only laid their lives while fighting against terrorists and marauders but they also laid their lives while performing their COVID-19 emergency duties.

He said that the position of ASIs was most important as far as filed duty was concerned.

"You have a long career and you will assail if you adopt principles of honesty,integrity,hard-work and dedication.

"In the field it is lower rank policemen who fight against outlaws bravely and the recent example of bravery and dutifulness is ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro of Kashmore police who put his daughter's life at risk and got a lady and her daughter freed from the clutches of abductors,"he said.

He further added that this one act of ASI Buriro have lifted the head of all policemen in Sindh high in proud.

Murad Ali Shah told the newly recruited ASIs that he wanted to see the same spirit of ASI Mohammad Bux in each and every one of them.

"I am sure you will work to the best of your abilities," he said.

He also directed IG Police Sindh to impart them best training and make them best policemen in the province.

The Chief Minister said that the worst law and order has always been an impediment and bar in carrying out development works.

"When the police restore law and order the development works are started," he said and added that the police were playing a major role in development of the province,he concluded.

IG Police Sindh Mushtaq Maher also addressed the ceremony and thanked the chief minister for taking time to distribute offer letters among the SPSC pass ASIs.

He said that the newly appointed ASIs would be imparted best trainings so that they performed to the best of their abilities.

Felicitating the new appointees said that the induction of new blood would definitely energized the police department.

He advised the newly appointed ASIs to prove their abilities in the field and serve to the people selflessly.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the chief minister distributed offer letters among the recently SPSC pass ASIs selected in March 2020. He went to each and every seat where newly recruited ASIs were seated and met them individually and took selfish with them.

Earlier,the chief minister arrived in the offer letter distribution ceremony he was given guard of honour by the smartly dressed contingent of Larkana police.

The ceremony was attended by Senior Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Minister for Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal, MNA Khursheed Junejo, PPP leader Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Salim Raza Khuhro, DIG Police Larkana Range Nasir Aftab, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSPs of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot districts, Officers of various departments, PPP leaders and workers.