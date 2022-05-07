UrduPoint.com

Sindh CM Emphasises Judicious Distribution Of Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Sindh CM emphasises judicious distribution of water

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has emphasised the need for judicious distribution of water to all so that the growers would be able to get water for crop cultivation.

SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has emphasised the need for judicious distribution of water to all so that the growers would be able to get water for crop cultivation.

Though the water shortage in Sindh is because of a shortfall in the rivers of the country which at present reached to 40 percent, however, the situation could be handled with judicious distribution of water among all stakeholders, Shah expressed these remarks, while talking to media persons at Village Doust Khan Rind on Saturday.

The Chief Minister assured that he would discuss the issue with suggestions during meeting with the Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah. In view of the situation, the Murad Ali advised the growers to avoid sowing paddy crops in the areas which are facing acute water shortage.

About health facilities in Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the province has set an example in this regard by providing better healthcare in all district health centres and hospitals as well as in SIUT, NICVD and Gambat Hospital.

However, he said that the provincial government was making all out efforts to activate the Sindh Public Service Commission to overcome the shortage of doctors in small health centres and health units of the province.

To a question about harassment issue in Nawabshah University, CM Murad informed that an inquiry has been ordered and those who were involved in this crime will be arrested.

MNA Sikandar Ali Rahupoto, Raees Amanullah Shahani and Ex-MPA Hasnain Ali Mirza were also present on the occasion. Later, the Chief Minister attended a reception hosted in his honour by Makhdoom Zameer. He also attended a reception of Imamuddin Mallah at Boobak Town and also visited towns of Bhamba, Bilawalpur and Bhan Saeedabad to express condolences with party workers on deaths of their relatives.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Chief Minister Water Khursheed Ahmed Nawabshah Gambat Saeedabad Murad Ali Shah Media All Government SPSC

Recent Stories

Imran pushed country to verge of collapse: Hamza S ..

Imran pushed country to verge of collapse: Hamza Shehbaz

37 seconds ago
 Polling for Khalistan referendum in Italy on Sunda ..

Polling for Khalistan referendum in Italy on Sunday

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Receives 12 Turkish Drones, Orders Another ..

Ukraine Receives 12 Turkish Drones, Orders Another 24 - Reports

1 minute ago
 16 dead, 1,273 injured in Punjab road accidents

16 dead, 1,273 injured in Punjab road accidents

1 minute ago
 Minister for commerce appreciates NICL performance ..

Minister for commerce appreciates NICL performance

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister assures provision of basic faciliti ..

Prime Minister assures provision of basic facilities to residents of KPK provinc ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.