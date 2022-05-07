Sindh CM emphasises judicious distribution of water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has emphasised the need for judicious distribution of water to all so that the growers would be able to get water for crop cultivation.

Though the water shortage in Sindh is because of a shortfall in the rivers of the country which at present reached to 40 percent, however, the situation could be handled with judicious distribution of water among all stakeholders, Shah expressed these remarks, while talking to media persons at Village Doust Khan Rind on Saturday.

The Chief Minister assured that he would discuss the issue with suggestions during meeting with the Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah. In view of the situation, the Murad Ali advised the growers to avoid sowing paddy crops in the areas which are facing acute water shortage.

About health facilities in Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the province has set an example in this regard by providing better healthcare in all district health centres and hospitals as well as in SIUT, NICVD and Gambat Hospital.

However, he said that the provincial government was making all out efforts to activate the Sindh Public Service Commission to overcome the shortage of doctors in small health centres and health units of the province.

To a question about harassment issue in Nawabshah University, CM Murad informed that an inquiry has been ordered and those who were involved in this crime will be arrested.

MNA Sikandar Ali Rahupoto, Raees Amanullah Shahani and Ex-MPA Hasnain Ali Mirza were also present on the occasion. Later, the Chief Minister attended a reception hosted in his honour by Makhdoom Zameer. He also attended a reception of Imamuddin Mallah at Boobak Town and also visited towns of Bhamba, Bilawalpur and Bhan Saeedabad to express condolences with party workers on deaths of their relatives.