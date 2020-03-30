Sindh CM establishes Emergency Fund in fight against Cornavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah asks overseas Pakistanis for financial support to defeat Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appealed to overseas Pakistanis to support Sindh government in fight against spread of Coronavirus here on Monday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah made this appeal through a video message that was shared on Twitter and telecast on tv.

“The Sindh government has established funds to fight against Coronavirus and especially to support to poor and working class during this pandemic” said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, asking the overseas Pakistanis to support the Emergency Fund against Coronavirus.

“Sindh government spent Rs 3 billion in fight against this virus and therefore, it is appealed that support this emergency fund,” said the CM.

He also shared the details of the banks accounts in his video message for all the citizens living abroad.

It may be mentioned here that the virus has badly affected the routine life and especially the poor and working class which rely upon daily earnings. The virus has left no option for the laborers except to be detained at homes.

Many influential people distributed funds among the poor and needy people suffering from this virus in different parts of the country.