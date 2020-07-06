Sindh CM excuses himself from appearing before NAB

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah was summoned by NAB officials in fake bank accounts and Roshan Program corruption cases.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah excused himself from appearing before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in fake bank accounts and Roshan Program corruption cases here on Monday (today).

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was due before the NAB on July 8 as the officials concerned summoned him again in the cases.

NAB said that several companies won contracts worth billions of rupees for Roshan Sindh project and it was done through corruption.

The case against Sindh CM was among other cases of fake accounts, it added.