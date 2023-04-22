Sindh CM express condolences with family of martyr police constable in Naudero

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Eid day (Saturday), visited the residence of Police Constable Kishore Kumar, in Gharibabad Muhallah Naudero here, to express condolences to the bereaved family of the police constable Kishore Kumar who was martyred in the attack of dacoits on the Police Post in the Katcha area of Ghotki district, a few days back.

Sindh CM stayed there for some time and condoled with the martyred constable's Father Sodho Mal, brother Ashok Kumar and other family members and expressed their grief over the incident.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said, "Martyrs are alive who protect their country and nation.

" "We are proud of our martyrs and their sacrifice will not go in vain. The order has been restored," he added.

He also said that all possible support will be given to the families of the martyrs and their children's education expenses and also jobs will also be provided. However, he also announced to give Rs 10 million to the widow and children of martyr Kishore Kumar.

Former Sindh Minister for Home Affairs Member of provincial Assembly (MPA) Suhail Anwar Siyal, former MPA Muhammad Ali Bhutto, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari and other Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders were also present on the occasion.