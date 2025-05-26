Sindh CM, Fed Minister decide to start M-6, upgrade Lyari expressway, resolve traffic congestion

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Communication Aleem Khan convened an extensive meeting with their respective teams to address outstanding issues, including the construction of M-6 Motorway, the opening of the Lyari Expressway for heavy traffic, identifying engineering solutions for traffic problems at Sohrab Goth, the completion of the Jamshoro-Sehwan road, and, additionally, the construction of an extra motorway named M-10 for port traffic directly to Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Communication Aleem Khan convened an extensive meeting with their respective teams to address outstanding issues, including the construction of M-6 Motorway, the opening of the Lyari Expressway for heavy traffic, identifying engineering solutions for traffic problems at Sohrab Goth, the completion of the Jamshoro-Sehwan road, and, additionally, the construction of an extra motorway named M-10 for port traffic directly to Hyderabad.

The CM was assisted by Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Minister P&D Nasir Shah, Minister Works Ali Hassan Zardari, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo, and Secretary Local Government Waseem Moazzam. The Federal government delegation included Secretary for Communication Ali Sher Mehsud, Chairman NHA Sahibzada Sheharyar, NHA Members Mazhar Shah, Abdul Latif Mahesar, Ramesh Alias, and others, a Chief Minister house communique said.

The discussions focused on major infrastructure projects including M-6 Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, National Highways, Jamshoro-Sehwan Road, Lyari Expressway, and others.

Chief Minister Murad Shah emphasised the importance of completing the M-6 Motorway, describing it as essential for maintaining the continuity of the motorway network from Karachi to Peshawar and Lahore. “Without connecting the Karachi Port to the rest of the country through a motorway, the purpose of this entire network remains unfulfilled,” he said.

He expressed disappointment over delays in the M-6 project, despite its approval under the Prime Minister’s directives.

Federal Minister Aleem Khan acknowledged the necessity of integrating the motorway with Karachi Port, asserting that the entire route must ensure end-to-end connectivity. He informed that the M-6 project has been divided into five sections, with funding for three sections secured, and work on the remaining section ongoing.

Federal Minister Aleem Khan stated that the project is being financed by the federal government, commercial banks, and some sections on a PPP basis. In response, the Chief Minister raised concerns about potential delays in the M-6 due to Public-Private Partnership (PPP) complications.

He offered bridge financing of Rs. 40 to 50 billion from the Sindh government to expedite the project.

“We want immediate commencement of work on M-6,” the Chief Minister insisted. The federal minister assured the CM that work would start in September. The CM and the federal minister agreed to engage their respective teams to assess if there is any need for bridge financing to fast track the M-6.

The Jamshoro-Sehwan, a 66-kilometre Industrial Highway, has not been completed by NHA despite the payment of Rs7 billion in 2017, noted the Chief Minister. Federal Aleem Khan stated that the 66 km Sehwan to Manjhad has been completed, while work on the 24-kilometre stretch from Manjhad to Khanot has commenced. He commented in a lighter mood that he had brought photographs of the work being carried out. In response, “the CM said that he trusts him,” and urged for the project’s early completion, to which the Federal Minister assured that work had already begun.

The CM remarked that the Lyari Expressway was intended to connect port traffic to the motorway, which has not been realised because the NHA has categorised it as a track for light traffic.

The NHA informed the meeting that a third-party audit had declared the Lyari Expressway unsuitable for heavy traffic. However, they suggested allowing heavy traffic during non-peak hours. The NHA, responding to the Chief Minister’s suggestion, agreed to improve interchanges.

Murad Shah highlighted the traffic bottleneck at Sohrab Goth, where local and port traffic from the Lyari expressway converge. He proposed constructing a dedicated service road to separate city traffic from the traffic coming from the Lyari expressway.

The meeting decided to implement an engineering solution to resolve traffic congestion at Sohrab Goth.

The meeting also reviewed the proposed M-10 New Motorway project from Karachi to Hyderabad. The planned route will connect the ICI Bridge, KPT, Gulbai, and Hub Chowki directly to Hyderabad.

It was decided that full planning for the M-10 project would be carried out to ensure its execution. The motorway is expected to divert heavy and port traffic directly to Hyderabad, alleviating congestion within Karachi.