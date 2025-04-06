Sindh CM felicitates security forces for foiling infiltration on Pak-Afghan border

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah congratulated security forces for foiling infiltration from Pak-Afghan border.

He paid tributes to security forces for killing 8 Khawarij in firing.

The CM Murad said that Pakistan forces are alert at all times to protect borders.

Security forces are bravely thwarting every attack of the enemy, he said adding that the entire nation salutes those who risked their lives to protect the homeland.