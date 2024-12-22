Open Menu

Sindh CM For Swift Completion Of Malir Expressway Project, Crackdown On Encroachments, Illegal Parking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, without protocol, conducted a surprise morning inspection of the Malir Expressway's 9-km stretch between the Jam Sadiq Bridge and the Shah Faisal Interchange, ordering completion by the end of December so that it could be open for traffic.

Addressing the Karachi Commissioner, DIG Police and DMC representatives, he sternly warned regarding encroachments.

"The project must be finished by December 30," Mr Shah said, directing Engineer Khalid Mansoor to expedite construction.

He emphasised the importance of removing all illegal structures and parking along the expressway, from the Shah Faisal Interchange to the airport, to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The Malir Expressway, according to Shah, will reduce travel time between the Jam Sadiq Bridge and Jinnah Terminal via the Shah Faisal Interchange to just 15 minutes. He reiterated his commitment to clearing encroachments from Shah Faisal Interchange all the way to Karachi Airport.

This high-speed expressway will be restricted to vehicles only; motorcycles and rickshaws will be prohibited. Security checkpoints will be established to manage heavy traffic and maintain safety, the CM announced.

Highlighting the expressway's importance as a vital corridor for commuters and cargo transport, linking Shah Faisal, the airport, Shahrah-e-Faisal, and the National Highway [towards Link Road and Thatta], Shah pledged to accelerate work on the remaining section extending from Shah Faisal to Kathore following the inauguration of this first phase.

The Chief Minister concluded by announcing a follow-up night inspection, instructing officials to install and activate road lighting along the entire expressway before his return.

The project is envisioned as a transformative initiative to alleviate Karachi's chronic traffic congestion and improve city-wide connectivity.

