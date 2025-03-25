Open Menu

Sindh CM Grieves Over Death Of COAS's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sindh CM grieves over death of COAS's mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir's mother, here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister Sindh has prayed for the higher ranks of the deceased in Jannah and patience for the family.

Recent Stories

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

2 minutes ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

47 minutes ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

1 hour ago
 Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

2 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

2 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan