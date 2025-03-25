Sindh CM Grieves Over Death Of COAS's Mother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir's mother, here on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister Sindh has prayed for the higher ranks of the deceased in Jannah and patience for the family.
