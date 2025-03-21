Sindh CM grieves over death of journalist Manik Kingrani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned writer, poet and journalist Manik Kangrani.

He said that late Manik Kangrani's literary services will always be remembered.

The Chief Minister said that the deceased journalist raised social awareness through poetry, journalism and literature.

Late Manik Kangrani's demise is a great loss to the literary and journalistic circles of Sindh, he said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.