Sindh CM Grieves Over Death Of Nayyar Bukhari's Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Sindh CM grieves over death of Nayyar Bukhari's wife

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari's wife here on Friday.

He said, '' sad to hear the news of the death of the wife of former Chairman Senate.''

May the Lord raise the ranks of the deceased and give patience to the bereaved family, he added.

