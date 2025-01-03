Sindh CM Grieves Over Death Of Nayyar Bukhari's Wife
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari's wife here on Friday.
He said, '' sad to hear the news of the death of the wife of former Chairman Senate.''
May the Lord raise the ranks of the deceased and give patience to the bereaved family, he added.
