Sindh CM Grieves Over Death Of Poet, Writer Dr. Zulfikar Siyal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Sindh CM grieves over death of poet, writer Dr. Zulfikar Siyal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of an eminent poet and writer Dr. Zulfikar Syal.

He said that the services of the deceased to Sindhi heritage and language and literature will always be remembered.

CM Murad said that the demise of the deceased is undoubtedly a great loss for the Sindhi language and literature.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss

