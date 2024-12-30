Sindh CM grieves over loss of lives in accident near Moro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident on the national highway near Moro area of the province.

He said that he was very sorry for the loss of lives due to the collision between a passenger van and a trailer.

Murad siad, 'I offer my heartfelt condolences to the affected families.'

He said that directed for the provision of best medical treatment to all injured persons.

He also prayed to Allah for the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

The Chief Minister said that drivers should drive their vehicles carefully.

He said that National Highway Authority must install lights and reflection lights on national highway, indus highway and super highway.

He also expressed regret over the loss of lives in a road accident in Fatehpur Jang area of Punjab and prayed deceased and speedy recovery of the injured persons.