Sindh CM Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Nawabshah Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a passenger coach accident in Nawabshah here Sunday.
He directed the Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad to provide immediate relief to the injured persons.
Shah directed to provide full cooperation to the bereaved families of the deceased and injured persons.
He also expressed his sympathy with the bereaved families.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Defence Committee pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day48 seconds ago
-
Chinese, German, Canadian firms investing in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura SEZs50 seconds ago
-
Sindh CM grieves over loss of lives in Nawabshah accident53 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Navy to continue guarding maritime frontiers; contribute to reginal peace: President21 minutes ago
-
KMU conducts special centralized admission test for flood-affected students21 minutes ago
-
Special child murdered in Burewala41 minutes ago
-
Nearly 1,000 kids treated at flood relief camp41 minutes ago
-
'Clinic on Boat' teams active in Gujrat41 minutes ago
-
Modern police line to be set up for traffic wing: CCPO51 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for visa fraud51 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam pays tributes to falcons of PAF1 hour ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with great devotion in Murree1 hour ago