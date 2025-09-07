Sindh CM grieves over loss of lives in Nawabshah accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a passenger coach accident in Nawabshah here Sunday.

He directed the Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad to provide immediate relief to the injured persons.

Shah directed to provide full cooperation to the bereaved families of the deceased and injured persons.

He also expressed his sympathy with the bereaved families.