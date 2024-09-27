Open Menu

Sindh CM, IFC RD Agree To Boost IT Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Sindh CM, IFC RD agree to boost IT industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, during his meeting with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Director for Pakistan and the middle East Khawaja Aftab Ahmed decided to collaborate for the promotion and establishment of the IT industry and to the water sector project of the city being launched on PPP mode.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) Regional Director for Pakistan and the Middle East Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, IFC Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan Zeeshan Sheikh attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary IT Noor Samo and Secretary Transport Asad Zamin were also present.

The CM said that his government was working to establish IT industry in the province for which measures were being taken to establish IT Parks.

