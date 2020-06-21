Sindh CM inaugurates 140-beded HDU

UrduPoint.com
Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday inaugurated newly established High Dependency Unit (HDU) here on Sunday and said it was the manifestation of his commitment to further enhance and strengthen provincial health services so that no COVID-19 patient remained unattended.

The HDU, Field hospital, Expo Karachi has been established in collaboration with Pakistan Army, said a spokesperson to the CM House.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister Information Syed Nasir Shah, senior Pak army and Civilian officers and others.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the newly HDU has been housed in four rooms with a capacity of 140-oxygenbed. "I really appreciate Pak Army for establishing this HDU within 10 days," he said and added it would prove to be a best facility located in the heart of the city.

He said that Pak Army was supporting Sindh government in containing the virus. "The establishment of new HDU at Expo would help to reduce pressure on other hospital of the city," he said.

He added that the Pak army has posted highly trained health care staff at the HDU and Indus Hospital would also support to operate the unit.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that at present, the Sindh government has already established health facilities for COVID-19 patients with 453-beded ICU and 1553-beded HDU all over Sindh and Another 140-beded HDU of Expo Center has been added in the System.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the 140-beded HDU by cutting the ribbon and visited all the four rooms.

It may be noted the Field Hospital, Expo has 1200-bed Isolation facility.

