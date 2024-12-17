Open Menu

Sindh CM Inaugurates Center For Autism Rehabilitation, Training Centre In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the Center for Autism Rehabilitation and Training, Sindh, (C-ARTS) unit in Sukkur.

The ceremony was attended by key stakeholders, senior government officials, social figures and families benefiting from the new centre.

Chief Minister (CM), Sindh emphasized the government's commitment to promoting maximum inclusion, awareness, and access for all individuals. He highlighted the achievements of C-ARTS in changing the landscape of autism care in the province.

He said that the C-ARTS unit in Sukkur is a significant addition to the province's autism care infrastructure. With 600 children already enrolled, the center aims to provide high-quality autism services, promoting inclusion and awareness, he

added.

During his visit, the Chief Minister Shah mingled with the children, inspected the classrooms, and expressed his commitment to advancing the mission of C-ARTS. The ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by a national song performed by the children.

It is mentioned over here that the C-ARTS was established in 2018 under Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017, as a "NOT FOR PROFIT" company owned by the Government of Sindh.

The organization aims to provide professional rehabilitation facilities to autistic children in Sindh Province.

