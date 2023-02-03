UrduPoint.com

Sindh CM Inquires After Blast Victims' Health, Announces Financial Support

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Sindh CM inquires after blast victims' health, announces financial support

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here Friday visited the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where he inquired after the injured of police lines' mosque blast.

Flanked by the adviser to the CM Sindh Murtaza Wahab and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajpot, the Chief Minister announced Rs one million for each family of the martyrs and Rs five lakh for each injured.

He prayed for early recovery of the injured and assured all kinds of support and assistance including medical and medicines for speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes and solidarity with the victims on this occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Peshawar Chief Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Reading Murad Ali Shah Mosque Family All Best Million

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation to Serbia to strengthen coope ..

17 minutes ago
 Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

41 minutes ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

47 minutes ago
 KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

1 hour ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.