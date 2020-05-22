UrduPoint.com
Sindh CM Inquires After Health Of Zafar Miraculously Survived In PIA's Plane Crash

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Sindh CM inquires after health of Zafar miraculously survived in PIA's plane crash

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday paid a visit to Darul Sehat Hospital to inquire after the health of Zafar Masud who miraculously survived in PIA's plane crash.

"Murad is here," he said for drawing the attention of Zafar Masud.

In reply, Zafar Masud said, "Thank you so much," adding, "God saved me."The chief minister asked him to take rest and let the doctors do their work. "I will visit you again," he said to Masud.

