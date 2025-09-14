Sindh CM Inspects Sukkur Barrage And Flood Relief Efforts
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited the Sukkur Barrage and inspected the water flow from the top of the barrage. The barrage is currently handling a high flood discharge of 500,000 cusecs. During his visit, the Chief Minister met with Chinese engineers working on the barrage and appreciated their work, noting that 16 new gates had been installed this year.
Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the relief camp set up at Ali Wahan Goth, where he interacted with flood-affected people and inspected the livestock vaccination camp. The camp has provided medical treatment for malaria, skin diseases, dog bites, snake bites, and conjunctivitis. The Chief Minister instructed that a child requiring urgent medical attention be sent to the Children’s Hospital in Sukkur.
The Chief Minister was briefed on the health facilities being provided to the affected population.
So far, 12,905 animals have been vaccinated, 187 animals are undergoing treatment, and 625 animals have been discharged after treatment.
The Chief Minister also visited the flood emergency camp, where Pakistan Navy’s hovercraft are being used to evacuate people from flood-affected areas. Rescue 1122 has set up camps in the kachha area to assist in the relief efforts.
According to the briefing, a total of 1,418,390 livestock are present in District Sukkur, out of which 156,376 have been affected by the floods. Vaccination centers and mobile units have been established in various areas, and 107,052 vaccinations have been administered since July 10.
The Chief Minister was informed that around 2,000 people have migrated from Ali Wahan due to the high flood flow, and 520 individuals have been evacuated so far.
Recent Stories
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAV, quadcopter and airlift drone operation continues in flooded areas2 minutes ago
-
PHED approves recruitment of 8,084 college teaching interns2 minutes ago
-
Effective watershed management vital to curb flood risks: PFC CEO2 minutes ago
-
Innovative biofuels can transform Pakistan’s energy landscape: Shahid Imran2 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM Inspects Sukkur Barrage and Flood Relief Efforts2 minutes ago
-
PPSC announces exam results2 minutes ago
-
New parking facility at Pak Secretariat opens to public in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Online workshop on Punjab narcotics control held12 minutes ago
-
'Punjab govt committed to promoting sports'12 minutes ago
-
MPA visits Murray College Sialkot12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifies rescue efforts: 2.5 million people evacuated, 2.19m cattle rescued12 minutes ago
-
Unsung heroes open their homes to flood victims in South Punjab22 minutes ago