Sindh CM Inspects Sukkur Barrage And Flood Relief Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited the Sukkur Barrage and inspected the water flow from the top of the barrage. The barrage is currently handling a high flood discharge of 500,000 cusecs. During his visit, the Chief Minister met with Chinese engineers working on the barrage and appreciated their work, noting that 16 new gates had been installed this year.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the relief camp set up at Ali Wahan Goth, where he interacted with flood-affected people and inspected the livestock vaccination camp. The camp has provided medical treatment for malaria, skin diseases, dog bites, snake bites, and conjunctivitis. The Chief Minister instructed that a child requiring urgent medical attention be sent to the Children’s Hospital in Sukkur.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the health facilities being provided to the affected population.

So far, 12,905 animals have been vaccinated, 187 animals are undergoing treatment, and 625 animals have been discharged after treatment.

The Chief Minister also visited the flood emergency camp, where Pakistan Navy’s hovercraft are being used to evacuate people from flood-affected areas. Rescue 1122 has set up camps in the kachha area to assist in the relief efforts.

According to the briefing, a total of 1,418,390 livestock are present in District Sukkur, out of which 156,376 have been affected by the floods. Vaccination centers and mobile units have been established in various areas, and 107,052 vaccinations have been administered since July 10.

The Chief Minister was informed that around 2,000 people have migrated from Ali Wahan due to the high flood flow, and 520 individuals have been evacuated so far.

