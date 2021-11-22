UrduPoint.com

Sindh CM Invites Balochistan CM To Discuss Water Shortage Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:56 PM

Sindh CM invites Balochistan CM to discuss water shortage issue

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday talked to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on telephone and invited him to discuss water issues and settle them amicably in early December

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday talked to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on telephone and invited him to discuss water issues and settle them amicably in early December.

The water shortage issue in Balochistan was raised by Mir Changez Khan Jamali, the President PPP Baluchistan, who called on Sindh CM at CM House.

The chief minister said people of Balochistan were our brothers- most of them live in Karachi, Jacobabad and Sukkur. "I want to say that Sindh is the second home of people of Balochistan so how can we take their water, but we want to accommodate them," he said.

Murad Ali Shah said when water level at Sukkur Barrage remained low the Kirthar/Jhal Magsi Canal could not take water.

"During water shortages not only Balochistan but Sindh also faces shortage," he said.

The CM talked to his counterpart in Balochsitan Mir Qudus Bizenjo and invited him to have a meeting with him along with the experts of both the provinces and discuss how the issue of the shortage could be settled.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus thanked Sindh chief minister for taking personal interest to resolve the standing issue. Changez Jamali also thanked Sindh chief minister for his courtesy.

Earlier, the chief minister visited Changez Jamali at his residence and offered condolences over the demise of his mother.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister Water Sukkur Jacobabad December Murad Ali Shah Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Italy Allowed 60,000 Migrants to Enter EU In Past ..

Italy Allowed 60,000 Migrants to Enter EU In Past Year - Russian Foreign Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 'Entire drama' just about hearing of Maryam Safda ..

'Entire drama' just about hearing of Maryam Safdar's appeal in IHC: Shahzad Akb ..

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews progress of ongoing campaign against ru ..

DC reviews progress of ongoing campaign against rubella, measles

2 minutes ago
 Russia spy agency dismisses claims of Ukraine inva ..

Russia spy agency dismisses claims of Ukraine invasion plan

2 minutes ago
 Former GB CM build palaces with looted money; alle ..

Former GB CM build palaces with looted money; alleges Ubbaidullah Baig

5 minutes ago
 DG Rangers Punjab calls on Chief Minister

DG Rangers Punjab calls on Chief Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.