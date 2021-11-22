Sindh CM invites Balochistan CM to discuss water shortage issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday talked to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on telephone and invited him to discuss water issues and settle them amicably in early December.

The water shortage issue in Balochistan was raised by Mir Changez Khan Jamali, the President PPP Baluchistan, who called on Sindh CM at CM House.

The chief minister said people of Balochistan were our brothers- most of them live in Karachi, Jacobabad and Sukkur. "I want to say that Sindh is the second home of people of Balochistan so how can we take their water, but we want to accommodate them," he said.

Murad Ali Shah said when water level at Sukkur Barrage remained low the Kirthar/Jhal Magsi Canal could not take water.

"During water shortages not only Balochistan but Sindh also faces shortage," he said.

The CM talked to his counterpart in Balochsitan Mir Qudus Bizenjo and invited him to have a meeting with him along with the experts of both the provinces and discuss how the issue of the shortage could be settled.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus thanked Sindh chief minister for taking personal interest to resolve the standing issue. Changez Jamali also thanked Sindh chief minister for his courtesy.

Earlier, the chief minister visited Changez Jamali at his residence and offered condolences over the demise of his mother.