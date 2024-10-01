Sindh CM invites Chinese investors to invest in electric buses, bikes, waste-to-energy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a meeting with a delegation of Chinese investors led by Chairman Belt and Road (B&R) Group Mr. Wan Xiaowu here Tuesday, agreed to facilitate private Chinese investment in the city.

The CM was assisted by Minister P&D and Energy Nasir Shah, Minister Local Govt Saeed Ghani, Chairman P&D Najam Shah and Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh.

The chief minister said that his government would welcome Chinese public and private firms to invest directly in the projects of their choice or strike a Public-Private partnership with the Sindh government.

The Chairman B&R said that over 12 different top Chinese firms were interested in investing in Karachi, particularly in waste-to-energy, wastewater treatment, desalination water plant, manufacturing of Electric buses, and kits to convert patrol motorcycles on electric energy and reconstructions of the sewerage system of the city.

The CM said that his government would provide all necessary facilities to the Chinese firms to set up their plants.

The CM and the Chairman of B&R Group agreed to have another sitting with the Planning & Development department and board of Investment to select the project and negotiate so that work could be initiated.