Open Menu

Sindh CM Invites Chinese Investors To Invest In Electric Buses, Bikes, Waste-to-energy

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Sindh CM invites Chinese investors to invest in electric buses, bikes, waste-to-energy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a meeting with a delegation of Chinese investors led by Chairman Belt and Road (B&R) Group Mr. Wan Xiaowu here Tuesday, agreed to facilitate private Chinese investment in the city.

The CM was assisted by Minister P&D and Energy Nasir Shah, Minister Local Govt Saeed Ghani, Chairman P&D Najam Shah and Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh.

The chief minister said that his government would welcome Chinese public and private firms to invest directly in the projects of their choice or strike a Public-Private partnership with the Sindh government.

The Chairman B&R said that over 12 different top Chinese firms were interested in investing in Karachi, particularly in waste-to-energy, wastewater treatment, desalination water plant, manufacturing of Electric buses, and kits to convert patrol motorcycles on electric energy and reconstructions of the sewerage system of the city.

The CM said that his government would provide all necessary facilities to the Chinese firms to set up their plants.

The CM and the Chairman of B&R Group agreed to have another sitting with the Planning & Development department and board of Investment to select the project and negotiate so that work could be initiated.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Water China Road Nasir Murad Ali Shah All Government Top

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

2 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

3 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

3 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

4 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

4 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

6 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

6 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

6 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

6 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan