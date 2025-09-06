Open Menu

Sindh CM Leads 12th Rabi Ul Awwal Procession

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Sindh CM leads 12th Rabi ul Awwal procession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday led the procession of 12th Rabi Al Awwal.

The procession was organized by Mufti Muhammad Jan Naeemi of Darul Uloom Mujadidiya Naeemia, Malir.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by the Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, and others.

