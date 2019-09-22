UrduPoint.com
Sindh CM Meets With Family Of Major Adeel Shaheed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 05:50 PM

Sindh CM meets with family of Major Adeel Shaheed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the residence of Shaheed Major Adeel Shahid at Gulistan-e-Jauhar to offer condolence with his father Shahid Zaidi and assured him his full support whatever the family needed.

The chief minister said that Major Adeel sacrificed his life for this beloved country and "it becomes our duty to look after his family members".

The chief minister met with Major Adeel's children, Master Ali Adeel, Fatima and twins. He also met with mother and other family members of the martyred Army officer and assured them that he would not let them alone. "I am with you and will look after you like my family members," he said.

Provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and Murtaza Baloch, and CM's adviser Murtaza Wahab and Commissioner Karachi also offered condolence.

