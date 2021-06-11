Sindh CM nominates Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman as Member Syndicate Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who is also the Chancellor of public universities of the province, has appointed Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khambati as the Member Syndicate University of Sindh Jamshoro.

The Registrar University of Sindh informed here on Friday that Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khambati will continue work as Member of the Syndicate till October 4, 2022, the date of completion of his tenure of Deanship.