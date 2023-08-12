Open Menu

Sindh CM, Opposition Leader Felicitate Each Other On Completion Of Assembly's Tenure

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 11:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on Saturday.

They felicitated each other on the completion of the provincial assembly's tenure.

They also discussed important matters.

They on the occasion decided to meet again tomorrow.

