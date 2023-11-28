Open Menu

Sindh CM Orders Clearing Of Badin Bus Stop Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday visited the Badin bus stop in Hyderabad.

He was accompanied by the minister for local government Mubeen Jumani on this occasion.

According to the spokesperson of the chief minister of Sindh, he directed the Commissioner Hyderabad to immediately remove encroachments from the bus stop.

During this visit, he was briefed that the Badin bus stop was the property of the HMC, spanning across ten acres of land.

The chief minister stated that encroachments at the Badin bus stop should be removed immediately, and a report should be submitted within 10 days.

He directed the secretary of transport to start the removal of encroachments and initiate efforts to construct a new and improved standard bus stand. He emphasized the need for the removal of all encroachments and the initiation of the project from now.

He also emphasized ensuring the fitness of vehicles and shutting down vehicles emitting black smoke. CM Sindh stated, "I will visit again within two months to see how the bus stand has been constructed, while provincial minister Mubeen Jumani will continue to oversee the progress of this bus stand project."

