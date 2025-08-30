Open Menu

Sindh CM Orders Strict Monitoring Of Barrages, Embankments

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Sindh CM orders strict monitoring of barrages, embankments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah contacted the designated ministers regarding the expected flood situation in the River Indus and instructed them to strictly monitor the embankments and irrigation systems on both the right and left banks of the river.

According to a statement issued from the CM House, Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro briefed the Chief Minister on the river situation.

The briefing revealed that at 12 noon on Saturday, the upstream water flow at Guddu Barrage was recorded at 383,299 cusecs and the downstream at 350,943 cusecs. At Sukkur Barrage, the upstream flow was 313,000 cusecs and downstream 259,050 cusecs, while at Kotri Barrage, upstream was 264,131 cusecs and downstream 233,216 cusecs.

The chief minister was informed that the current status of the barrages is under control and that all safety measures have been completed.

On this occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the relevant departments and district administrations to remain fully active in the field, while ministers should continuously supervise all measures directly. The ministers assured the Chief Minister that continuous monitoring of the barrages and embankments is ongoing and that they are present on the banks to ensure the safety of the public.

The Sindh Chief Minister urged the residents living along the riverbanks and in low-lying areas to fully cooperate with the administration to ensure their protection in case of any emergency.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

22 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

23 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

23 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

23 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

22 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

22 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

22 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

22 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

22 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan