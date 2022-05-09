Sindh CM pays surprise visit to Sindh Secretariat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid a surprise visit to the Old Sindh Secretariat, known as Tughluq House on Monday, and visited different departments to check attendance of the officers.

The departments the chief minister visited include Agriculture, Excise & Taxation, education, Industries and Home department, said a statement.

The chief minister urged the provincial secretaries to ensure attendance of all the officers so that public problems could be addressed in time.