Sindh CM pays tribute to his late father on 18th death anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited Wahur near Sehwan to attend the 18th death anniversary ceremony of his father, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Abdullah Shah. He offered prayers at his father’s grave and recited Fateha for his soul.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, CM Murad Ali Shah said, "I have come here to attend my father’s 18th death anniversary. I prayed for his forgiveness and also prayed for myself to follow in my father's footsteps and serve the people selflessly."

Highlighting the upcoming political activity, he stated, “Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced a public rally in Hyderabad on April 18 and we expect strong participation from the public.”

Responding to a question, the chief minister said he was unaware of who had given Azam Swati the mandate for negotiations. “We want PTI to abandon its confrontational style of politics and adopt a more constructive and serious approach in the national interest”, he added.

On the issue of canals, Murad Ali Shah maintained that Sindh has a strong case, our stance cannot be rejected, and Bilawal Bhutto has also clearly stated that he will stand with the people.

Addressing concerns over law and order, he assured improvements in the security situation in Sehwan and other areas. When asked about MQM’s recent statement, he expressed surprise and said it reminded him of the political era of the 1980s and 1990s.

Several notable officials accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit including Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah, former MNA Sikandar Rahpoto, Secretary Public Health Engineering Sindh Syed Ajaz Ali Shah, Muhammad Saleem Bajari, Amanullah Shahani, Sardar Hakim Khan Noohani, Makhdoom Zamir, Syed Asif Ali Shah, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Shahzad Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ali Murtaza Shah, SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chhanga and other relevant officials.