Sindh CM Pays Tributes To Zulfikar Ali Bhutto On His 46th Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sindh CM pays tributes to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 46th anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 46th martyrdom anniversary.

In his message on the Martyrdom Anniversary, he said that Today, April 4, the 46th Martyrdom Anniversary of Shaheed Bhutto is being observed with devotion and respect.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is considered one of the great and visionary leaders of the world.

He further said that Bhutto gave the country the first unanimous constitution, which is still the identity of Pakistan today.

