Sindh CM Presents Rs.1.477 Trillion Tax-free Budget For FY 2021-22
Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Sindh Finance Minister unveiled Rs.1.477 trillion tax-free budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 here amid protest by the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.
The development expenditure of the province is estimated at Rs.329.032 billion.
The total receipts of province for financial year 2021-22 are Rs.1.452 trillion.