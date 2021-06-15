Sindh CM presents Rs.1.477 trillion tax-free budget for FY 2021-22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Sindh Finance Minister unveiled Rs.1.477 trillion tax-free budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 here amid protest by the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

The development expenditure of the province is estimated at Rs.329.032 billion.

The total receipts of province for financial year 2021-22 are Rs.1.452 trillion.