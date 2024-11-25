Sindh CM Reviews City Projects, Seeks Date-wise Completion Deadlines
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a review meeting of three important projects of the city - Karimabad Underpass, Korangi Causeway Bridge and Malir Expressway directed the local government department to submit him a date completion plan.
“Why is this ordinate delay being faced in completing the projects when the allocated funds have been released well in time?” he questioned the local government department. He directed them to submit to him date wise completion plan for the three projects.
The meeting was held at CM House on Monday and was attended by Minister Local Govt Saeed Ghani, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Projects PDs Niaz Soomro, Zulfiqar Abro, Member P&D Sikandar.
The Karimabad Underpass project has been initiated by the Sindh government through KDA.
During the briefing, the CM was told that the underpass is a Rs3.8 billion project. The length of the underpass is 1080 meters of which 300 meters have been completed. Out of 212 precast Griders, 151 have been completed and overall the physical progress of the project is 35 per cent.
The chief minister directed the local government department to provide a proper and effective drainage system to the underpass so that rainwater may not accumulate in it.
To a question, CM Shah was told that a Roundabout in front of Meena Bazaar and Bazaar-e-Faisla was being developed to regulate the traffic movement. The chief minister directed Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani and Mayor Karachi to expedite the construction work, which was causing problems in the flow of traffic.
Briefing the CM about the construction of the Bridge at Korangi Causeway, it was disclosed that the project had been launched for Rs6.4 billion. The project is scheduled to be completed on 31 January 25, which may not be met. At this, the CM directed Minister Local Govt Saeed Ghani to personally monitor the progress of the bridge so that it could be completed in time.
The CM was told that out of 400 Piles, 300 have been completed and out of 600 Girders 504 completed. The overall progress of the project is 30 per cent.
The CM was told that the Malir Expressway was a 38.889 km project from Jam Sadiq to Kathore Bridge. The construction of the first segment from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Shah Faisal will be completed by December 25, 2024. At this, the CM directed the local government department to reconstruct the road from Shah Faisal to Airport.
“I want you to submit detailed date-wise completion dates of all three projects and then I won’t tolerate any delay,” he said categorically.
