- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Sindh CM reviews flood preparedness in Dadu, expresses satisfaction with administrative measures
Sindh CM Reviews Flood Preparedness In Dadu, Expresses Satisfaction With Administrative Measures
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 09:17 PM
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, and Secretary Irrigation on Tuesday reviewed the administrative measures in Dadu district to handle potential floods and deemed the situation satisfactory
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, and Secretary Irrigation on Tuesday reviewed the administrative measures in Dadu district to handle potential floods and deemed the situation satisfactory.
Talking to the media, he said that since 2022, the Sindh government has repaired five breaches on the FP Bund. He said that he visited Hammal Lake and FP Bund with the elected representatives of Dadu and Qambar Shahdadkot, and received a briefing from the irrigation department. Following this, we have some concerns regarding the Main Nara Valley Drain (MNVD) project. Unfortunately, the 8.5 billion rupee project had not yet been approved, however, for now, the situation was satisfactory, said a handout.
He added that the Sindh government had also strengthened the Supro Bund, and our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari were in contact regarding the situation and were well-informed. He further said that the MNVD has a few weak points, for which we appeal to the Federal government to provide machinery in this emergency situation.
Syed Murad Ali Shah was accompanied by Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Secretary Irrigation, MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, MNA Rafiq Ahmed Jamali, MPA Fayaz Butt, MNA Irfan Zafar Laghari, Town Chairmen, Commissioner Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Dadu and other officials.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason49 minutes ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held3 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication3 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas3 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank3 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif3 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank3 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister3 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body3 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea3 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi3 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA3 hours ago