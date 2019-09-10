UrduPoint.com
Sindh CM Reviews The Security Arrangements Of Muharram Procession

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Sindh CM reviews the security arrangements of Muharram procession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday paid a visit to Sukkur.

According to details, the Chief Minister Sindh along with Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur and other officers inspected the security arrangements of Muharram processions.

Talking to media, Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that administration and organisers cooperated a lot. He is himself monitoring the entire situation, he added.

The CM said that security is on high alert and efforts are being done to make security foolproof.

He also said that Police and Rangers are doing their job very well and hoped that no bad incident would take place on the day.

