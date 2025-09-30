Open Menu

Sindh CM Salutes Security Forces For Killing 5 Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sindh CM salutes security forces for killing 5 terrorists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has condemned blast in Quetta and saluted the security forces for killing 5 terrorists.

According to a Chief Minister House communique, the Sindh Chief Minister expressed his sympathy to the families of the deceased.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

The chief minister said that nation was united against terrorism. He said, 'I salute the security forces for killing 5 terrorists.'

Murad said that the security forces averted a major tragedy by taking timely action. He said we will destroy the secret intentions of pro-India miscreants at all costs.

Recent Stories

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

1 hour ago
 UAE takes part in International Astronautical Cong ..

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

2 hours ago
 Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

3 hours ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

3 hours ago
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

3 hours ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

3 hours ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

4 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan