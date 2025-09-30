Sindh CM salutes security forces for killing 5 terrorists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has condemned blast in Quetta and saluted the security forces for killing 5 terrorists.

According to a Chief Minister House communique, the Sindh Chief Minister expressed his sympathy to the families of the deceased.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

The chief minister said that nation was united against terrorism. He said, 'I salute the security forces for killing 5 terrorists.'

Murad said that the security forces averted a major tragedy by taking timely action. He said we will destroy the secret intentions of pro-India miscreants at all costs.