Sindh CM Satisfied With Security Arrangements

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

Sindh CM satisfied with security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction about security arrangements in special context of Muharram related rituals.

Talking to media, while joining the main Ashura procession at M.A. Jinnah Road, the CM said the sanctity of the occasion can not allowed to be disturbed.

Paying glowing tributes to the Martyrs of Karbala, led by Hazrat Imam Hussain, he said they have left behind a legacy that continues to manifest for all Muslims the importance of submission to the will of Allah and the Quranic injunctions.

To a query about "High Alert" declared in province during Muharram, the first month of Islamic calender, he said this was nothing unusual.

"Entire country is on high alert due to tense situation on our eastern and western borders," he said.

Syed Murad Ali appreciated that close coordination between all concerned agencies that have helped to make the occasion largely peaceful.

