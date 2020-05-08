Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says they are working with the ruling PTI despite huge differences.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said they would ease the lockdown from Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Friday, Sindh Chief Minister said decisions must be made after proper consideration of facts and data. He said 99 per cent of decisions of the federation were implemented.

The announcement by the Sindh government came after the Federal government said that it would ease the lockdown in phases from Saturday (tomorrow).

“We are working together despite huge differences,” said Syed Murad Ali Shah, adding that easing the lockdown could lead to more cases of Coronavirus. He said the PM had given the provinces powers to decide the fate of their lockdowns by keeping in view the real situation on the ground.

However, he asked the citizens to stay at home and avoid large gatherings, especially the people suffering from diabetes and heart disease must stay at homes.

The Chief Minister said that there would be complete lockdown on weekends, adding that shopping malls, restaurants, mega stores, cinemas and large markets would remain closed. The small markets and shops, however, would remain open.

“Industries producing construction material will operate by following the SOPs,” said the Chief Minister.

The shops would remain open from Fajr till 5 pm and selected outpatient departments in hospitals would also remain open. As many as 660 factories were allowed by the provincial government to resume operations on the Centre’s instruction, he added.