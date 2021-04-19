UrduPoint.com
Sindh CM Seeks Permanent Exemption From Hearing In Fake Accounts Reference

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:55 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday appeared before the Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad and filed permanent exemption plea from hearing in the fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday appeared before the Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad and filed permanent exemption plea from hearing in the fake accounts reference.

The court, however, sough National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s stance against the exemption plea of the Sindh chief minister.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft case against Murad Ali Shah, Khursheed Anwar Jamali, Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

NAB prosecutor requested the court to issue arrest warrants against the accused who were not appearing despite of the summon notices.

He also produced the copy of summon implementation to the judge.

The court issued non bailable arrest warrants against the co-accused Muhammad Ali Zafar.

The court instructed the present accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs200,000 each to ensure their attendances.

Murad Ali Shah's lawyer requested the court to grant permanent exemption from hearing to his client, adding there was law and order issue currently in the country. The court served notices to NAB on plea of Murad Ali Shah and also ordered to provide the copies of reference.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till May 5.

Omni Group's Abdul Majeed Ghani is also among the 17 suspects, named by NAB in the reference. The accountability watchdog has accused Shah of releasing funds for energy projects in contravention to the rules which caused losses to the national exchequer.

